First UNCW a cappella group to compete at international competition

UNCW’s only all female a cappella group, the Seabelles will compete in the quarterfinals of the International Collegiate Championship of A Cappella this Saturday.

This is the second competition the group has ever been in and the first time they or any a cappella group from UNCW have made it to a competition this big.

They filmed and submitted an audition tape in October and found out that they were accepted to the competition in December. Haley Norris, president of the Seabelles said she could not believe it when she found out they were accepted. She said that because a cappella is typically more of a male driven industry, it is very rare for an all women’s a cappella group to make it to a competition such as this.

“I was in complete disbelief,” Norris said. “Normally it is harder for an all women’s group to advance throughout the competition just because of the different vocal ranges that women have compared to men, but we’ve been really lucky to have girls that can sing very low and very high.”

For Seabelles treasurer Sarah Morrison, being accepted into this competition has proven to her that the group has evolved since they first began in 2010. She believes that they are much more musically diverse now which has made them stronger as a group.

“I’ve been in this group for two years now and even from last year we have gotten stronger,” Morrison said. “We are musically diverse, each one of us has a unique voice and unique sound but we all come together and sing in one voice.”

The groups music director Madeleine Cutrone also believes the group has gotten stronger since they first began. Cutrone is a senior and has been in the group for three years. As music director she has noticed that the group has become more polished over the years and they that have learned how to sing better together. She has also been an important part in changing up the group’s style.

“We’ve also taken more risks with the arrangements that we teach the group,” Cutrone said. “When I first joined, the arrangements were a little more simple, and now we take some risks and do some things that are a little more complex.”

Being the first time that the Seabelles will compete at a competition this big, this is a huge milestone for the group. The Seabelles Vice President, Brianna Ross is excited to preform for others who have not seen them preform before and be able to showcase their talent.

“We have never done anything to this caliber,” Ross said. “It’s something that’s bigger than just UNCW you know. We get to really showcase our talent and our musical ideas to anybody and anybody that’s willing to listen.”

Instead of being nervous going into this competition, most of the Seabelles are just excited to be able to preform and spend a weekend with their best friends.

“We’re really excited, obviously to compete,” Norris said. “But also to have this road trip with some of our best friends and have the whole weekend together and just bond as a group, I think that’s going to be really fun.”

If the group places first or second at this competition, they will advance to the semi-finals.

