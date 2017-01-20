Seahawks put perfect CAA, home records on the line vs. Drexel

The UNCW men's basketball returns to Trask Coliseum Saturday riding a seven-game winning streak and with sole possession of first place in the CAA standings. (Source: UNCW)

The UNCW men's basketball returns to Trask Coliseum Saturday riding a seven-game winning streak and with sole possession of first place in the CAA standings.

The Seahawks (18-2, 7-0 CAA) and Drexel (7-12, 1-5) will top off at 4 p.m.

This will be the second meeting between the two programs in less than three weeks. The Seahawks handed the Dragons a 90-72 loss in Philadelphia on Jan. 5.

UNCW, which has won 15 of its last 16 games, is coming off a 65-59 road victory over College of Charleston.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UNCW

Sophomore guard C.J. Bryce has put up back-to-back double-doubles for the Seahawks. The Charlotte product leads the team in scoring (17.5 points per game) and has reached double figures in all but one game this season.

DREXEL

Senior forward Rodney Williams leads the team in scoring (16.0 ppg) and is second in rebounding (6.7 rpg).

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.