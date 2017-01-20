Seahawks put perfect CAA, home records on the line vs. Drexel

Top-seeded and 50th-ranked William & Mary dropped the doubles point, but bounced back with four singles victories to win its 25th Colonial Athletic Association Women's Tennis Championship by edging UNCW, 4-2, early Sunday at the Piedmont Tennis Center.More >>
Senior Nella Chamblee registered two hits, including a home run, but it was not enough as UNCW dropped a pair of Colonial Athletic Association contests at No. 14/15 James Madison on Sunday afternoon.More >>
From UNCW GREENSBORO, North Carolina – UNCW sophomore Agustin Savarino defeated William & Mary's Christian Cargill in three sets to power the top-seeded Seahawks to their fifth Colonial Athletic Association Men's Tennis title with a 4-2 victory over the No. 3-seeded Tribe late Sunday at the Piedmont Tennis Center.More >>
UNCW tied a school record with seven home runs, including six in one inning, as the Seahawks pounded Hofstra, 20-7, to win the Colonial Athletic Association series on Sunday at University Field.More >>
Freshman Reese McFarlane finished one stroke off the lead and helped UNCW to a second-place finish at the Colonial Athletic Association championship on Sunday at the Salisbury Country Club.More >>
