Woman fighting cancer gives birth to healthy baby

Tiffany Oliver gave birth to a healthy baby on Thursday, something she didn't think was possible. Oliver was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after finding out she was pregnant.

“Finding out you have cancer at 30 is hard enough. And then being pregnant on top of it off of hormones, it was just a lot,” Oliver said.

Oliver said the hardest part was how her cancer affected her kids.

"Them thinking that mommy was going to die,” she said, "Watching my son break down. And explaining to him that’s not going to be me, was probably the hardest."

She started chemotherapy in October of last year, and had to stop when in December because of her pregnancy.

“It was my life and his life, they had two patients to look after. So my life was just as important as his, they just kept an extra eye on him,” she said.

Even though Nassir Lindsey came five weeks early, he is completely healthy. Oliver said he's breathing on his own and avoided the neonatal intensive care unit.

“He’s my miracle. He wasn’t supposed to be here. I didn’t really get attached to him until after chemo because I wasn’t sure he was going to make it,” Oliver said.

Oliver's fight isn't over though, in a couple weeks she will have a lumpectomy surgery before starting radiation. She said baby Nassir gives her an extra reason to fight.

“It’s a blessing. It takes a lot of weight off your shoulders. And now knowing that they can do whatever they need to do to me and not have to worry about affecting him is also a big relief,” Oliver said.

