Airlie Gardens awarded grant to expand environmental education

Airlie Gardens recently was awarded a $25,000 grant to expand its environmental education programs.

“We are proud to be selected for the NC GlaxoSmithKline Ribbon of Hope Grant,” said Tara Duckworth, New Hanover County Parks & Gardens director. “This grant will allow New Hanover County to reach even more children and adults through Airlie’s environmental education program, which offers experiential, hands-on activities to teach concepts in wildlife, soil stewardship, water quality and much more.”

“Airlie is the perfect place to provide people with the tools and inspiration to enjoy nature and learn about science for years to come,” said Jennifer O’Keefe, environmental education manager at Airlie Gardens. “This grant will allow for more interaction with garden guests through scheduled, interpretive programming.”

