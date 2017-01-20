Bladen Co. man accused of stealing weapons during home break-in

A Bladen County man is accused of breaking into a home last month and stealing several weapons.

According to officials, Christopher Blake Carroll, 25, of Elizabethtown, was charged with:

Breaking and entering

Larceny after breaking and entering

Possession of stolen goods

Larceny of a firearm (3 counts)

Possession of a stolen firearm (3 counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Obtaining property by false pretense

Felony probation violation

He was booked in the Bladen County Jail under a $90,000 bond.

Carroll allegedly broke into a home in the 7000 block of Burney Road in White Oak on Dec. 28 and stole several firearms from the residence.

Bladen County detectives were able to recover one of the weapons and have leads on the locations of the others.

"I am glad we were able to make an arrest in this case," said Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker. "Property crimes are a high priority for my investigators."

