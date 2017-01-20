DPS awards contract to LINC for new reentry council

The mission of the organizations is to develop and coordinate resources in their communities for the support of ex-offenders in order to reduce recidivism and victimization. (Source: WECT)

The Department of Public Safety is awarding a contract to Leading into New Communities in new Hanover County for a new reentry council.

According to a DPS news release, reentry councils are networks of community-based organizations that cooperate to assist ex-offenders, returning citizens and criminal justice involved individuals with local services like housing, employment, food, clothing, treatment, transportation, and mentoring.

“North Carolina is better and safer when former offenders can become productive members of society,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “Too often ex-offenders get derailed when they have trouble finding a job or a place to live, and reentry councils can help them stay on the right track.”

LINC is one of four organizations in North Carolina being awarded a contract for up to $150,000 each. The contracts are being funded through a $1.75 million federal grant which the DPS received in October 2015 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance to enhance transitional services, expand reentry councils and continue reforms begun under the Justice Reinvestment Act in 2011.

“These councils are critical in helping ex-inmates connect the dots after release, getting the services they need to lead successful, crime-free lives and avoid returning to prison,” said W. David Guice, Commissioner of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice. “We are pleased to expand this important work to more areas of our state.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.