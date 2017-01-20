From fears to well-wishes: residents react to the inauguration

Hundreds of thousands across the nation watched Friday as President-Elect Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States.

People in the Port City had some mixed emotions on whether they’d even turn on the television come Friday afternoon.

“I'll probably watch it, I still haven't watched Obama's farewell speech, which I need to do,” said Dorothy Reynolds, a student at CFCC. “But, I don't know, they couldn't even get a respectable musician to play at his inauguration, which I think just says a lot about him anyways.”

Steve Barone said he is hopeful for the next few years and does not expect any surprises on Friday.

“I don't think he's really going to say anything new. I think he's going to try and reassure the people to say, 'Hey, give us a chance, let us prove our record.' Proof is in the pudding, that's where I'm at with him,” said Barone. “I want to see what happens down the road. I want to see the walk back the talk."

People agreed the election year has been unlike any other. But, said, whether people voted for him or not, they need to support America.

“I hope it goes well for the sake of our country,” said Ashley Sholes, a Wilmington resident. “I'm not really for our president. But, like I said, I hope the best for him, just because we live in America, and we have to live with him the next four years.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.