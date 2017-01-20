Third teen arrested in connection to armed robbery

A third teen has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a 16-year-old last month.

Elijawaun Boone, 18, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. His bond was set at $100,000.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Boone and two other teens entered an apartment in the 7100 block of Cape Harbor Drive at around 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 and robbed a 16-year-old at gunpoint. Brewer said that the suspects stole cash, drugs and a phone from the victim, who was struck in the face with a handgun during the incident. The suspects then fled in an older model Cadillac.

Ean Freeman, 17, and Justin Lotez Billingslea, 18, were arrested in the case earlier this month. Both face the same three charges as Boone.

Brewer said Freeman struck the victim with the gun.

