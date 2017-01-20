What's for lunch January 26th?

Bladen County
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
w/ Lettuce & Tomato
Mac & Cheese
Breadsticks
Collard Greens
Pinto Beans
Brunswick County
Oven Fried Chicken
Brown Rice
Chili Mac w/Roll
Green Beans
Glazed Carrots
Columbus County
Oven Roasted Chicken
Brown Rice/Gravy, Roll
Sliced Ham
Mixed Fruit
Sweet Potatoes
Broccoli
Milk
Duplin County
Make-up Day- Manager's Choice
New Hanover County
Stuffed Crust Pizza
Chicken Club Sandwich
Broccoli
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
Roll
Hot Dog
Popcorn Chicken Salad
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Steamed Squash
Baby Carrots
Cucumber/Tomato Salad
Fresh Orange
Applesauce
Grape Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Deli Turkey on a Bun
Smart Pizza
Oven Baked Crinkle Fries
Broccoli Floret Dippers
Pineapple Tidbits
