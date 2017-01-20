What's for lunch January 25th? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch January 25th?

Bladen County

Chicken Nuggets

Applesauce

Seasoned Corn

Spinach Salad

Catfish Strips

Dinner Roll

Brunswick County

Corn Dog Nuggets

Hamburger

Spinach

Baked Beans

Applesauce

Columbus County

No School – Teacher Workday

Duplin County

Pepperoni Pizza

Whole Kernel Corn

Glazed Carrots

Strawberry Cup

New Hanover County

Corn Dog Nuggets

Cheeseburger

French Fries

Garden Salad

Diced Pears

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Turkey Tacos

Chicken Nuggets

Roll

Ham Chef Salad

Ham & Cheese Wrap

Kickin’ Pintos

Celery Sticks

Side Salad

Whole Apple

Diced Pears

Orange Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Oven Roasted Chicken

Pork Chop Patty

Brown Rice

Stewed Tomatoes

Broccoli & Cheese

Diced Peaches

