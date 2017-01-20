Yard sales for January 21

January 21 yard sales

New Hanover County

8:30 a.m. - ?

124 Dellwood Drive, Wilmington (Brookfield subdivision)

This is an estate sale. Items include knick-knacks, books, magazines, a beautiful dining room table with chairs in great condition, other furniture in excellent condition, and many other household items.

7:30 a.m. - Noon

411 Derby Down Way, Wilmington

Baby and kid items, housewares, some furniture, building and DIY materials for sale. Plus lots of free stuff and everything priced to go!

7 a.m. - Noon

214 Hanna Drive, Wilmington

Household items, motorcycle equipment, and more

9 a.m. - Noon

609 Greenfield Street, Wilmington

Clothing buyout from a consignment shop, tons of clothes from baby to adult, shoes, and athletic equipment.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

4309 Bridgeport Drive, Wilmington (Northchase neighborhood)

Kitchen items, small appliances, outdoor items, a weight bench, adult bikes, furniture, home decor, computers and electronics including routers and an iPad.

If you're having a future yard sale you can send your information now.

Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.

If you are having a yard sale today but didn't send your information in you can go to the WECT Facebook page and add your details in the comments.

