Yard sales for January 21

January 21 yard sales
New Hanover County
8:30 a.m. - ?
124 Dellwood Drive, Wilmington (Brookfield subdivision)
This is an estate sale. Items include knick-knacks, books, magazines, a beautiful dining room table with chairs in great condition, other furniture in excellent condition, and many other household items.
7:30 a.m. - Noon
411 Derby Down Way, Wilmington
Baby and kid items, housewares, some furniture, building and DIY materials for sale. Plus lots of free stuff and everything priced to go!
7 a.m. - Noon
214 Hanna Drive, Wilmington
Household items, motorcycle equipment, and more
9 a.m. - Noon
609 Greenfield Street, Wilmington
Clothing buyout from a consignment shop, tons of clothes from baby to adult, shoes, and athletic equipment.
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
4309 Bridgeport Drive, Wilmington (Northchase neighborhood)
Kitchen items, small appliances, outdoor items, a weight bench, adult bikes, furniture, home decor, computers and electronics including routers and an iPad.
If you're having a future yard sale you can send your information now.
Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.
If you are having a yard sale today but didn't send your information in you can go to the WECT Facebook page and add your details in the comments.
