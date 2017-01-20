Police: Hotel clerk robbed at gunpoint

The clerk put an undisclosed amount of money in the alleged robber’s bag, who then left the hotel and was last seen walking toward Racine Drive. (Source: Raycom Media)

A hotel desk clerk in Wilmington was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Suburban Extended Stay, located at 245 Eastwood Road, at 8:12 p.m., after the clerk said a man entered the hotel lobby, pointed a gun at her and demanded money from the cash drawer.

The clerk put an undisclosed amount of money in the alleged robber’s bag, who then left the hotel and was last seen walking toward Racine Drive.

The incident is under investigation.

