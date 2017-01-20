Part of Hwy. 17 North temporarily shut down by wreck - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Part of Hwy. 17 North temporarily shut down by wreck

A portion of US 17 North has been shut down near Sloop Point Loop Road due to a wreck Friday morning. (Source: WECT) A portion of US 17 North has been shut down near Sloop Point Loop Road due to a wreck Friday morning. (Source: WECT)
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A portion of Hwy. 17 North near Sloop Point Loop Road was shut down for about an hour due to a wreck Friday morning.

The two-vehicle wreck happened in the 19300 block of Hwy 17 just before 7 a.m.

According to dispatch information, one person had to be extracted from a vehicle and was taken to the hospital by Airlink.

