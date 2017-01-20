Woman on bike dies after being hit by car on Shipyard Blvd.

A Wilmington woman died from her injuries after an apparent hit-and-run in the 1600 block of Shipyard Blvd. early Friday morning. (Source: WECT)

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers and EMS were dispatched to the area after a caller reported a woman lying in the road near a bicycle.

“I just found her lying in the street. And her bike is all the way, like, you can tell somebody hit her because her bike is crushed," the caller said. "Somebody hit her and kept going.”

Moments later, another woman pulled up and called 911.

“Her bike is completely shattered,” the woman said.

Medical crews took the victim, identified as 24-year-old April Marie Daugherty, to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

No arrests have been made, but police have identified the suspected vehicle.

Anyone with information on this crash should call the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.

