Wilson Center budget gets approval for another year

The Wilson Center in Wilmington has played host to some of the world's most talented entertainers. Thursday, the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees approved expenses to keep the center running.

The money will help with VIP services, opera boxes and cancellation fees.

Over the past year, students have used the Wilson Center to help with the advancement of their education. Director Shane Fernando said the center has been great for student engagement.

"Our student engagement is so incredible," he said. "Every single show that we have had there and that they we will have, students work on that show whether working hand in hand with our Broadway shows with our marketing or ticket central, operations and guest services. They are getting that on the ground experiential learning."



The next scheduled performance at the Wilson Center is the musical Enchanted this Saturday.

