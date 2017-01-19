Journalist Roland Martin stops in Wilmington to speak to youth

TV One journalist and host Roland Martin made a stop in Wilmington Thursday evening. He was the keynote speaker for the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at UNCW.

Before the celebration he stopped by the Community Boys and Girls Club to talk to students about the inauguration and education.

During his speaking engagement, he made it clear that he does not support Donald Trump. He said he will not attend Friday's inauguration as a journalist and will not even watch it.

"I have not forgiven Donald Trump about his birther comments," he said. "I will not over look his comments regarding Mexicans and women. And I made it perfectly clear when it comes to issues that matter to us most, I am one of those folks fighting and advocating for those."

He encouraged students at the center to advance in education as far as possible. He said that is the only way for a brighter future for the youth.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.