UNCW improves to 18-2 win with 65-59 win over Charleston

UNCW Press Release

Junior playmaker Jordon Talley scored a season-high 17 points and senior guard Chris Flemmings and sophomore guard C.J. Bryce collected double-doubles as preseason favorite UNCW took over sole possession of first place in the Colonial Athletic Association with a 65-59 victory over host College of Charleston Thursday night at TD Arena.

The Seahawks won their seventh straight contest to push their record to 18-2 overall and remain perfect in the CAA at 7-0. The Cougars are now 15-5 and sit one game behind the CAA standings at 6-1 after having their seven-game streak stopped.

“We’ve had some great games with Charleston and this was another one,” said UNCW’s Kevin Keatts. “I thought our defense was the difference. I thought the tempo was in our favor, but if you look at the score it was not. They played fast, but both teams missed a lot of shots in the first half. I thought we had the pace in our favor.”

Talley, a seasoned point guard from Richmond, Va., played 22 minutes off the bench and scored 12 of his 17 points at the charity stripe, including several key free throws down the stretch. With starting point guard Denzel Ingram in foul trouble, Talley steered the team to its eighth consecutive victory over the Cougars.

Talley paced four players in double figures for the first-place Seahawks. Ingram scored 13 points and dished out four assists, Bryce finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Flemmings wound up with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Junior guard Joe Chealey powered three players in double digits for Charleston with 17 points. Sophomore forward Jarrell Brantley had 12 points before fouling out with six minutes remaining and freshman guard Grant Riller scored 11.

UNCW, ranked No. 2 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25 poll, has not lost to the Cougars since early January of 2014. Keatts is unbeaten vs. Charleston in seven outings.

In a game with a tournament feel, the Seahawks shook off cold shooting to take a 30-28 edge into intermission after 10 lead changes in the first 20 minutes and then slammed the door on the Cougars with suffocating defense in the second half. Charleston managed just 27.3 percent shooting after intermission on 9-of-33 field goals.

The game looked like it was headed toward another tight finish early in the final period when Riller delivered an old-fashioned three-point play on an acrobatic shot in the paint and free throw that gave the Cougars a 40-39 advantage at 15:23.

But the Seahawks reeled off nine unanswered points and grabbed a working margin of 48-40 on a pair of free throws by Talley with just over 12 minutes to go.

One of the key plays in the game came with 55 seconds left and the Seahawks clinging to a 58-51 margin. With the shot clock winding down, Talley spun around in the air and launched a 24-footer in the front of the Seahawk bench that found the net and pushed the lead to 10 points – their largest of the game – deflating the Cougars and the 4,631 fans gathered for the latest installment of the rivalry.

Talley then sealed the game by draining 5-of-8 free throws over the last 1:41. As a team, UNCW converted 17-of-25 at the charity stripe.

No more than five points separated the two clubs in the first stanza and UNCW used a strong finish to the opening period to grab a 30-28 edge at the break.

Both clubs started the game chilly from the field, shooting a combined 6-of-24 over the first eight minutes before settling into the pivotal game in the CAA standings.

Sophomore forward Devontae Cacok, who closed with a game-high 13 rebounds, connected on an alley oop to give the Seahawks a 12-9 edge with 9:38 left in the first half before the Cougars regrouped to score 10 of the next 12 points. Chealey’s driving layup on the left side put Charleston on top, 19-14, at 5:14.

But the Seahawks outscored the Cougars, 16-9, over the remainder of the period and used a 7-0 flurry in the final 2:12 for a two-point advantage at halftime. Charleston, meanwhile, went scoreless over the final 2:34 as both teams shot around the 30 percent mark to open the game.

The Seahawks return home to entertain Drexel on Saturday in a 4 p.m. tip-off at Trask Coliseum. The Cougars wrap up their two-game homestand with a 4 p.m. clash on Saturday vs. James Madison.

GAME NOTES: The Seahawks lead the all-time series with the Cougars, 12-10….UNCW now stands 3-1 at TD Arena…There were five ties and 12 lead changes in the contest…The Seahawks went 6-of-27 from long distance and the Cougars finished 4-of-18…UNCW shot 29 percent in the first half and 42.9 percent in the second period…Only six players scored for the Seahawks…C.J. Bryce, Chris Flemmings and Denzel Ingram each had five field goals…The Seahawks are 16-6 on the road in the CAA under Keatts…The Seahawks have won 13 straight in the CAA spanning over to last season…Keatts is 19-5 in January games at UNCW.

