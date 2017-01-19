First at Four: It's the most delicious time of the year

It's the most delicious time of year: time to get your Girl Scout Cookies.

This year is special for the scouts because the group has been selling cookies for 100 years now.

To mark the occasion, a new treat is being unveiled: the Girl Scout S'mores cookies.

The s'mores-inspired treat features a crispy graham cookie double-dipped in a crème icing and coated with chocolate.

Scouts say being a part of the program helps to teach them important life skills.

Sales for the Girl Scouts begin on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.