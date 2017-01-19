Chadbourn man among hundreds granted commuted prison sentences

A Chadbourn man was among 330 people whose prison sentences were commuted by President Obama on Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)

A Chadbourn man was among 330 people whose prison sentences were commuted by President Obama on his final day in office.

James Anthony Frink was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Jan. 7, 2008 for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base (crack), distribution of five grams or more of crack, three counts of aiding and abetting, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

After his commutation, Frink will walk out of prison on May 19, 2017. He also won't be required to pay a $9,050 fine.

With his final act of clemency, President Obama has brought his total number of commutations to 1,751, more than any other president in history, according to the Associated Press.

The 330 commutations granted on Thursday were also the most ever for a single day, the Associated Press reported.

