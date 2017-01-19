Classic movie props, anti-drug messages on display at Fort Apache

Fort Apache is home to decades worth of old movie props and memorabilia from classic films. (Source: WECT)

Olaf "Dale" Varnam knows his massive junkyard dedicated to housing thousands of old movie props is excessive but laughed saying, "But I will tell you, I am not a hoarder."

Varnam takes in old movie props and displays them for the public to see at his home away from home, Fort Apache.

"To them, it don't mean nothing," said Varnam as he described the film production crews reason for giving him the props. "They know I'm putting it to good because, you know, I'm putting it to where I'm opening people's eyes."

Of all the props and knick knacks Varnam's collected over the years, he said the cars from The Godfather are by far his favorites. But there is one display he isn't proud of - newspaper clippings that summarize his troubled past.

"The greed of money was a worse addiction than the drugs were," Varnam said. "I started trafficking, because it was easier to carry bigger loads, trafficking with smaller stuff, cocaine and stuff."

Varnam said his involvement in the drug smuggling business gave him a feeling that he was above the law. He found out the hard way that he was not invincible. Ten years in prison straightened him out and gave him a new sense of direction in life.

It started with little houses he created in prison with used cigar butts. From there, he graduated to building and collecting movie props.

"It thrills me it makes me feel like I'm putting back the old Dale," Varnam added.

Since his release from prison, Varnam said he's stayed away from drugs entirely.

Now, he uses his unique platform to warn people about the dangers of the life he used to lead. It starts with anti-drug signs scattered across the property and on front of a Breaking Bad look-alike bus he made.

"I do a lot of stuff like the crack buses and the meth labs and the breaking bad and everything," Varnam said. "I do all that because it opens so many doors to me where I can tell people 'Look you don't want to go where I've been.'"

Hurricane Matthew closed Varnam's doors but he is confident Fort Apache will open back up by Memorial Day for everyone to enjoy.

