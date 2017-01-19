First at Four: Middle school students to perform 'Fiddler on the Roof Jr'

A group of talented young actors will perform in Fiddler on the Roof Jr this weekend. (Source: WECT)

The Roland-Grise Middle School Drama Department is presenting the special adaptation of the nine-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical.

The junior version of the stage show is shorter than the original version, omitting some scenes to make it just an hour and a half.

Fiddler on the Roof is a musical which follows the story of Tevye as he tries to protect his daughters and his way of life from a changing world. It’s set in Imperial Russia in 1905.

The performances in Roland-Grice’s auditorium are set for:

Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children/students.

