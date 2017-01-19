First at Four: Middle school students to perform 'Fiddler on the Roof Jr'

A group of talented young actors will perform in Fiddler on the Roof Jr this weekend.
The Roland-Grise Middle School Drama Department is presenting the special adaptation of the nine-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical.
The junior version of the stage show is shorter than the original version, omitting some scenes to make it just an hour and a half.
Fiddler on the Roof is a musical which follows the story of Tevye as he tries to protect his daughters and his way of life from a changing world. It’s set in Imperial Russia in 1905.
The performances in Roland-Grice’s auditorium are set for:
Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children/students.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.