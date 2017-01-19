Wilmington woman knitting hats for Women's March in D.C.

Eighty women are ready to leave Wilmington and board a bus to our nation's capital not to attend the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump, but to attend the Women's March on Saturday.

Women across the nation, and here in Wilmington, have been feverishly knitting hats to make a statement.

They plan to come together as a symbol of solidarity, wearing the hot pink hats. The Wilmington women and thousands of others are taking part in a pink hat project to stand out and take a stand against the President-Elect.

"I thought, well I knit, so why not, and I like a good laugh. You kinda have to have a sense of humor to wear one of these things," said Wilmington resident Susan Dillard.

She has knitted 11 hats so far.

"I don't consider myself an angry woman. I just consider myself a person who wants to be heard, and I want to hear other people," Dillard explained.

Dillard said she wanted to be a part of the hat project after her disappointment in the outcome of the presidential election and derogatory remarks President-elect Trump has said about others.

"When you make fun of different kinds of people through gender, disability, transgender or women, it's not acceptable," Dillard stated.

Dillard hopes she and others "sea of pink" will show solidarity and concern for women's rights and the rights of others.

"I think it will be great and it will be necessary for a lot of people to show up and for the country to see people, men and women, are marching," Dillard said.

They will be marching with a hot pink visual statement, letting their voices be heard and having a little fun along the way.

"I hope to take away that I have made a matter, that I have stood up for what I believe in, and hope to make some new friends," said Dillard.

If you can't make it to D.C. to march there is a march here in Wilmington on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. through downtown Wilmington.

