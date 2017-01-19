New after-school program offered for children with autism

Trillium Health Resources is hosting an after-school program for children with autism. (Source: Trillium Health Resources)

An after-school program is helping students on the autism spectrum achieve success. The program is sponsored by Trillium Health Resources and is made possible through the Autism Society of North Carolina.

Nearly 30 students ages 4-18 receive after-school care in a converted bookstore on S. Kerr Avenue.

The after-school program is phase two of a four-part series of programs that the Trillium grants provide to New Hanover residents.

"These programs will offer individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities new opportunities to participate and feel involved," says Trillium Project Coordinator Amy Corbitt.

We spoke to the program’s director, Lee Whitford, on WECT News First at Four.

“We give a safe place for parents to know that their child is going to be taken care of by someone who knows exactly what their child is going through,” Whitford said.

To learn more information about the program, head to http://www.trilliumhealthresources.org/

