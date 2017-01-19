Wilmington Fire Department to conduct live burn Saturday

The Wilmington Fire Department will be conducting a live burn training this Saturday, Jan. 21, at 355 Beasley Road at 8 a.m.

A residential structure will be set on fire and then extinguished multiple times throughout the day before being allowed to burn to the ground at the end of the day.

Beasley Road will be blocked from Pine Grove Drive to Castlewood Drive from approximately 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Local traffic will be allowed to and from their homes but through traffic should use alternative routes.

The fire department said residents in the area should expect to see smoke throughout the day and to please not call 911.

If you have any questions, contact David A. Hines at 910-470-2611 or david.hines@wilmingtonnc.gov.

