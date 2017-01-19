'Give Kids a Smile' coming to Surf City

As part of the "Give Kids a Smile" nationwide event, Surf City Dental will be giving free dental care to local children in need. (Source: Town of Surf City)

A registration event will take place at the Surf City Dental facility located at 301 Aloha Way starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

There will be 100 appointment times available with the appointments starting on Feb. 2. Each registered child will receive exams, dental cleaning, X-rays and any necessary extractions at no cost.

Registration is currently underway. To schedule an appointment, call 910-546-0091 or e-mail Ruby Eaches at rubyeaches@surfcitydental.com.

