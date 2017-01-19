Cooper names Hamilton Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Rep. Susi Hamilton of Wilmington to be Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources. Gov. Cooper also named Reed Wilson as the Deputy Secretary of the same agency.

Hamilton just began serving her fourth term in the state House of Representatives serving District 18, which covers parts of New Hanover and Brunswick counties. She will resign that seat with the appointment to join Cooper's cabinet.

It has been my honor to serve the fine folks of District 18. I look forward to serving all North Carolinians in my new position. — Susi Hamilton (@RepSusiHamilton) January 19, 2017

Hamilton says started her career in what once was the Department of Cultural Resources, as Assistant to the National Register Coordinator for Historic Preservation Office. "I have enjoyed my time in the General Assembly," Hamilton said at a news conference announcing her appointment. "I have learned how state government works, and I am looking forward to a coordinated effort with our legislature to look at projects in all 100 counties in our state, and to add economic development activities in all 100 counties through the preservation of our cultural resources, our national resources, and finding a way to blend those two things together to grow our economy."

According to Richard Poole, Chairman of the New Hanover County Democratic Party, since Hamilton's district does cover two counties, a House District Executive Committee, made up of two representatives from each county, would meet to select a nominee to replace Hamilton in the General Assembly. The two representatives from New Hanover County are Earla Pope and Millie Elledge, who were elected to serve on the committee. Brunswick County's Democratic Party Chair Janice Simmons says the two representatives from Brunswick County are not selected yet, and the process is underway to name those members.

Wilmington attorney Deb Butler says she has been approached by Democrats in New Hanover County to consider succeeding Hamilton. Butler ran for the District 9 Senate seat in 2012 against then-incumbent Thom Goolsby and lost by a 54-46 percent margin. "I am flattered to be considered," Butler said. "I have been approached from a variety of sources, and it is something that I'm interested in. I'm investigating it."

Andrew Barnhill says he has also been approached about the possibility of filling Hamilton's position. Barnhill ran against incumbent Senator Michael Lee in 2016, and was defeated by a 57-43 percent margin. "I have been approached and I am certainly interested," Barnhill said. "I think we make a compelling case for the nomination. I have an active campaign apparatus and a team of volunteers and supporters who are willing to work with me in Raleigh. We'll see what happens."

According to its website, DNCR is the state agency uses "the state's natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina".

