Officials: City saving money with LED streetlights

City of Wilmington officials expect savings of more than $200,000 once the conversion of more than 8,200 streetlights to LED is complete.

More than 5,500 streetlights have been converted so far. The final phase of the project will include streetlights east of S. College Road.

The LED lights have been installed in the following locations:

N. Third St.

Front St. north of Chestnut St.

Chestnut St. between Second and Fourth streets

Princess St. between Second and Fourth streets

Officials said that the LED lights will be part of the Riverfront Project that is currently underway on Water St. Other areas of downtown also are being evaluated for future LED conversion.

