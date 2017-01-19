Second arrest made in Hampstead home burglary

The Pender County Sheriff's Office has arrested a second suspect in connection to a home burglary in Hampstead earlier this month.

According to officials, Tyler Owen Smith, 25, of Wilmington, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with first-degree burglary, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods and two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle. Smith was also served two warrants for failure to appear.

He was booked in the Pender County Jail under a $210,000 bond.

Parker Ryan Legwin, 18, of Hampstead, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with:

First-degree burglary (two counts)

Felony larceny (two counts)

Felony possession of stolen property (two counts)

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle (three counts)

Misdemeanor larceny

He was given a $60,000 bond.

According to Cpt. James Rowell with the sheriff's office, the pair broke into a home in Hampstead on Jan. 10 and sold some of the stolen property online through buy, trade, and sell websites.

Legwin is additionally charged with breaking into the same residence on another occasion and committing larcenies.

The sheriff's office is requesting that anyone who purchased items from these individuals to contact detectives at 910-259-1212.

