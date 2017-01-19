Drainage work on Englewood Dr. to begin next week

In an effort to alleviate the flooding that takes place in the area, crews will begin to install 860 feet of drainage pipe along Englewood Drive starting next week. (Source: Raycom Media)

City officials said that no street closures are expected due to the work, which should be completed by the end of February.

Crews will be replacing a deteriorating 15-inch pipe with a 30-inch pipe.

