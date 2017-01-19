Free tax preparation offered for some NHC residents

Do you need help preparing your taxes this year? If you live in New Hanover County, you may be in luck.

Beginning Feb. 1 and running through April 18, New Hanover County residents can visit the county's Senior Resource Center for free tax prep and filing by a trained IRS-certified volunteer.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance service is available to low and moderate-income taxpayers with a focus on those 60 years of age and older.

The Senior Resource Center also helps coordinate two additional tax preparation locations in Carolina Beach and at the downtown library.

“We have around 50 certified tax preparers across our three locations that can answer questions and prepare personal income taxes,” said Maya Davis, Senior Resource Center’s program manager. “Last year, this program assisted taxpayers with 1,620 federal and state returns. It is a great resource for our community.”

There are no pre-scheduled appointments and tax preparers do not have telephone access; but individuals can sign up, in person, for a timeslot beginning at 8 a.m. each morning. After signing up, individuals can leave and return 20 minutes before their scheduled time.

Below are the tax assistance locations in New Hanover County:

Below are the tax assistance locations in New Hanover County:

(2222 S. College Road). Hours: Mon., Wed. & Fri., 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs., 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m New Hanover County Main Library (201 Chestnut Street). Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m

(201 Chestnut Street). Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m Town of Carolina Beach (300 Cape Fear Blvd.). Hours: Mon.-Thurs., noon-4 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-noon

Visit the Senior Resource Center website for more information, including a list of documents taxpayers will need to file returns. Or call the Senior Resource Center at 910-798-6400.

