Repaving project in Wilmington to begin Monday

A repaving project that will affect 2.4 lane miles in Wilmington is scheduled to begin Monday.

The project includes repaving Franklin and Greenway avenues as well as Lullwater Drive between Vineyard Lane and Greenway.

City officials said there will be some intermittent lane closures due to the work, which is expected to be completed by the end of February.

