My turn: permitting process needs clarity and certainty

I’ve grown tired of the term “kicking the can down the road.” But I can’t think of a better way to describe how New Hanover County appears to be handling the county’s Special Use Permit issue.

Companies considering the Cape Fear area need to know what the rules are, and more importantly, what the rules are going to be. There’s too much ambiguity in the current process.

This is important stuff, and I would not advocate rushing through the process just to get it done. But I’ve been commenting on this problem for years. It makes me wonder how many companies have passed on considering this area and how many potential jobs have been lost.

The permitting process needs clarity and certainty. We just can’t keep putting this issue in the “too hard” pile.

Our leaders need to make the tough decisions on what kind of businesses and industries are welcome here… and then write the rules that will make it possible for businesses and jobs to grow here.

