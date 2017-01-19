What's for lunch January 24th? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch January 24th?

Bladen County

Oven Fried Chicken

Turkey Nachos

Green Beans

Glazed Sweet Potato

Brown Rice

Brunswick County

Popcorn Chicken

NC BBQ Sandwich

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Coleslaw

Sliced Peaches

Columbus County

BBQ Sandwich

Hot Dog

Peaches

Baked Beans

Potato Wedges

Milk

Duplin County

Hot Dog w/Chili

Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce

Coleslaw

Mixed Fruit Cup

Fresh Apple Wedges

New Hanover County

Tangerine Chicken w/Rice

Meatball Hoagie

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Green Beans

Garden Salad

Mandarin Orange

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Popcorn Chicken Bowl

Roll

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Cobb Salad

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

Steamed Carrots

Fresh Broccoli

Cucumber/Tomato Salad

Fresh Orange

Diced Peaches

Apple Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Corn Dog

Smart Slice Pizza

Side Salad

Seasoned Green Beans

Applesauce

Powered by Frankly