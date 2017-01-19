What's for lunch January 24th?

Bladen County
Oven Fried Chicken
Turkey Nachos
Green Beans
Glazed Sweet Potato
Brown Rice
Brunswick County
Popcorn Chicken
NC BBQ Sandwich
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Coleslaw
Sliced Peaches
Columbus County
BBQ Sandwich
Hot Dog
Peaches
Baked Beans
Potato Wedges
Milk
Duplin County
Hot Dog w/Chili
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Coleslaw
Mixed Fruit Cup
Fresh Apple Wedges
New Hanover County
Tangerine Chicken w/Rice
Meatball Hoagie
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Green Beans
Garden Salad
Mandarin Orange
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Popcorn Chicken Bowl
Roll
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Cobb Salad
Turkey & Cheese Wrap
Steamed Carrots
Fresh Broccoli
Cucumber/Tomato Salad
Fresh Orange
Diced Peaches
Apple Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Corn Dog
Smart Slice Pizza
Side Salad
Seasoned Green Beans
Applesauce
