Leland man charged in shooting

A Leland man is accused of shooting at another man last week.

Dashaun Maurice Smith, 23, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. He was booked under a $30,000 bond.

According to Brunswick County Sheriff's Office officials, the shooting took place on Jan. 13 on Grinders Way in Leland. An arrest warrant states that Smith used a handgun in the incident. The victim wasn't hit by the gunfire.

