Wilmington man charged with breaking into jewelry store

A Wilmington man is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a jewelry store Tuesday night.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to an alarm at Kingoff's Jewelers, located in the Hanover Shopping Center off Oleander Drive, around 9:20 p.m.

As police arrived at the shopping center, a witness flagged down an officer and pointed to the suspect who was walking in front of Stein Mart, Lindsay said. Police then detained the man while they investigated.

Witnesses told officers they saw the suspect break into the business and leave with an armful of jewelry. One witness caught the break-in on camera.

Lendell Roosevelt Riley, 52, was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony attempted larceny.

Lindsay said the stolen merchandise was recovered at the corner of Stein Mart where police first spotted Riley.

He was booked in the New Hanover County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety's website, Riley has served various stints in prison for breaking and entering and larceny charges in New Hanover, Johnston, and Transylvania counties.

