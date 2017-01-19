What's for lunch January 23rd? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch January 23rd?

Bladen County

Cheese Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Corndog Nuggets

Seasoned Green Peas

Oven Fries

Strawberry Cup

Brunswick County

Make-up Day

Manager's Choice

Columbus County

Cheeseburger

Chicken Nuggets

Pears

Sweet Potato Chunks

Green Beans

Roll

Milk

Duplin County

Cheeseburger

Sweet Potato Puffs

Black-eyed Peas

Peach Cup

New Hanover County

Chicken Filet Sandwich

Lasagna Roll-Up w/Breadstick

Black-eyed Peas

Garden Salad

Diced Peaches

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Staff Workday

Whiteville City Schools

Chicken Filet

BBQ Rib on a Bun

Steamed Corn

Cucumber Dippers

Orange Wedges

Powered by Frankly