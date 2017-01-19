Seahawks face Cougars tonight with first place in CAA up for grabs

UNCW (17-2, 6-0 CAA) and College of Charleston (15-4, 6-0) will tip off at 7 p.m. Thursday. (Source: UNCW)

The top two men's basketball teams in the CAA will battle it out for first place Thursday night at TD Arena in Charleston.

UNCW (17-2, 6-0 CAA) and College of Charleston (15-4, 6-0) will tip off at 7 p.m.

The Seahawks have rattled off six straight victories and have won 14 of their last 15.

"We're playing great on the offensive end and sharing the ball," said UNCW coach Kevin Keatts. "In the (William & Mary) game, we probably played our best offensive game this year. Everybody contributed. We were really good because we passed the ball, looked for good opportunities and made shots. Our guys are willing passers, are playing together and that's good for us."

The Cougars also are on a hot streak. Along with a seven-game win streak, CoC has only lost once in its last 13 games.

"They've won 15 games and we've won 17 games and we're both going to come in and do what we do best," said Keatts. "Charleston is a tough defensive team and it's tough to score against those guys. They're one of the slowest tempo teams in the country because they're very deliberate in what they do."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UNCW

Chris Flemmings has been stellar of late for the Seahawks. The CAA Preseason Player of the Year has scored at least 18 points in four of the last five games. He's second on the team in scoring (16.1) behind C.J. Bryce (17.7).

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON

Sophomore Jarrell Brantley leads the Cougars in rebounding (8.4 rpg) and is second in scoring (13.1 ppg). The 6-foot-7 forward has five double-doubles this season.

NOTES

UNCW holds a slim 11-10 lead in the series but have won the last seven meetings.

The Seahawks are fourth in the country among Division I schools in turnover margin.

UNCW ranks 32nd in the latest NCAA RPI rankings while the Cougars are 57th.

