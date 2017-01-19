Tractor-trailer crashes off bridge; road closed for several hours

A portion of River Road in Brunswick Co. is closed after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler. (Source: WECT)

An 18-wheeler crashed into a canal in Brunswick County late Wednesday night.

According to Southport Fire Chief Todd Coring, the tractor-trailer ran off a bridge just before midnight on River Road at the entrance of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant.

The driver was taken out of the vehicle and wasn't injured.

"Miracles do happen," the driver's father said at the scene.

Officials say the truck was carrying woods chips at the time of the crash. As of 8:45 a.m., crews were waiting for a vacuum truck to remove the wood chips from the water.

After being closed for several hours, that portion of River Road opened shortly after 9 a.m. Officials anticipate lane closures as they continue the cleanup effort.

A Duke Energy representative said that no fuel lines were broken on the truck and no fuel spilled into the water.

Raw video of the truck being lifted onto the bridge:

"Miracles do happen."-Father of the driver.



RAW VIDEO: Driver's cabin is out of the water. Driver says he's lucky to be alive. @wectnews pic.twitter.com/Fk1HCMsUtE — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) January 19, 2017

Mobile users can see more pictures from the scene here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.