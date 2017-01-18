Nominate an Athlete of the Week

New Hanover’s Azariah Fields named WECT Athlete of the Week

New Hanover’s Azariah Fields is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

Last week, Fields tallied 23 points, 15 assists and 11 steal in wins over Ashley and West Brunswick.

The junior has helped lead the Wildcats to a perfect 7-0 start in Mideastern play. Overall New Hanover is 15-2.

