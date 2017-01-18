Columbus County offers program making some spaying, neutering free

Some Columbus County pet owners could have their animals fixed for free. (Source: WECT)

A new program could make spaying and neutering cats and dogs free for pet owners in Columbus County.

Commissioners approved the program unanimously at a meeting Tuesday night.

Animal Control Manager Joey Prince said county residents who live on a low income or are on government assistance programs could have the procedure done at no cost.

“This is something I’ve wanted for a long time because we work really hard to find homes for our animals,” Prince said. “We place about 95 percent of them so that’s really good, but I wanted to do something to get ahead of the problem instead of just reacting to the problem.”

Prince said 3,000 animals come into the shelter each year.

Spring is also known as “kitten season” and can bring in 150 kittens per month.

Prince compared the situation to treading water, and hopes the new spay/neuter program will reduce those numbers.

“It’s a big issue for us. There’s a lot of stray animals, and then stray animals make more animals,” Prince said. “It gets to be geometric because the mama makes more babies and then the babies make more babies and it ends up being a huge problem. So the more we can spay and neuter, the less problem it’s going to be.”

Those who qualify for the program can call Animal Control and set up a time for the procedure.

Animal Control will take the cat or dog the night before and owners will be able to pick the animal up the next day.

“I think most of the people want to have responsible pet ownership, but they just can’t quite afford it,” Prince said. “Everybody we’ve talked to has been really positive about it.”

The program is funded through the sale of special license plates.

In neighboring Robeson County, Prince said in 2016 the program saved owners $22,000. The county treats about 250 cats and dogs per year.

Interested pet owners can reach Animal Control at 910-641-3945.

