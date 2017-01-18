Filmed in Wilmington: 'SIX' premieres

'SIX' was filmed in Wilmington. (Source: A+E Studios)

A show filmed in Wilmington premiered on TV Wednesday night.

SIX was filmed in Wilmington in 2016.

The show is based on real Seal Team SIX missions. It stars Walton Goggins.

The show employed hundreds of locals while it filmed its 10 episodes in Hollywood East.

Members of the crew and background cast hosted a Premiere Party at Hell's Kitchen Wednesday night.

The event will benefit Good Shepherd’s Ashley Center, which is an 18-month residential program for veterans, helping to reintegrate them into society.

To learn more, head to http://goodshepherdwilmington.org/project/ashley-center

