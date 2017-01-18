New wellness facility helping people recover from addiction

RI International and Trillium Health Resources held the grand opening for the Wilmington Wellness City Wednesday morning.

It is a place for individuals who have problems with mental health, substance abuse or life issues.

Individuals get the chance to build a recovery plan focusing on positive expectations, self-esteem and patience.

The staff says receiving help here starts with self-motivation. People are given an extra push in their journey to recovery as opposed to being told what to do.

“This place here, they help you and you feel like you are worthy," said Jacqulyne Tarwarter a recovering addict. "They give you a hand up and build you up. I had to be built up.”

Some of the staff who work in the facility have battled addiction and are now in recovery. Jacqulyne says she appreciates the chance to learn from those who can relate.

"It’s just real people, it’s not someone who has not been there, it is someone who can tell you that you can achieve whatever goal," said Tarwarter.

The facility opened with the help of a 350-thousand-dollar grant from Trillium Health Resources. With this money, the Wellness City can help anyone who wants to get better regardless of income and insurance. The only requirement is being older than 18 years old.

Wilmington Wellness City is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments don’t have to be made.

They are located at 1960 South 17th Street. Wilmington, NC 28401.

