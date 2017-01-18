Hotels hard to come by ahead of Wells Fargo Championship

We are now 102 days away from what could be the largest event to hit the Wilmington area to date.

On May 1, the 2017 Wells Fargo championship will descend upon the Wilmington at Eagle Point Golf Club. Organizers said more than 30,000 visitors are expected to check out the tournament each day.

What some may not know is that the event happens to fall during the same week of UNCW graduation, as well as a One tree Hill convention.

This means hotels are hard to come by. Melanie Rico, General Manager of the Hampton Inn on Old Eastwood says her 125 rooms are full and they have been for quite some time.

"Two years ago, we started getting inquiries on rates, now we are completely booked. We are having to turn regulars away and those looking for rooms for graduation," Rico said.

Kim Hufham, CEO of the Wilmington Area and Beaches Visitor's Bureau, said she is not surprised that most area hotels are full.

"This is a jam packed weekend, there is no doubt about that," Hufham said, "But one of the advantages we have is that not only do we have hotels and motels, we have vacation rentals. So if you are calling to inquire, don't just inquire, go ahead and book."

Hufham said this influx of people coming to area is a actually a great problem to have for all the long term effects.

"Its not just the local and state coverage, but also we will have international coverage. It's going to put Wilmington and New Hanover County on the map," Hufham explained.

And all those spectators coming to the Port City will be spending a lot of cash while they're here.

"This is much more of a destination than Charlotte, the tour tells us anywhere between $40 and 60 million will be the economic impact when we leave town," said Kym Hougham, executive director of the Wells Fargo Tournament.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.