First at Four: Start training for your next job

Cape Fear Community College offers several programs to help you train for your next job. (Source: WECT)

Cape Fear Community College can help train you for your next job.

Mark Council, the Dean of Vocational and Technical Education at CFCC, joined us this week on WECT News First at Four to talk about programs being offered.

He said Construction Management is proving to be a popular program at the school.

Students can get a two-year Associate Degree. The school also offers a three-semester certificate program.

“With the economy getting better, housing market getting better, programs like landscape gardening, plumbing, electrical, things like that can support the economy and the housing market,” he said.

For those who want to further their education but don’t have the time, CFCC is offering 12-week sessions starting on Feb. 1. To learn more, go to cfcc.edu.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.