Fishermen catch 95-inch Bluefin Tuna offshore of Carolina Beach

Jake Ramsey (bottom left), Bradley Pigford (left), Lucus Edmondson (right), and Fabry Stroud (bottom right) and the 95-inch bluefin tuna they caught offshore the Carolina Beach inlet (Source: Savannah Valade)

While typical to see in northern waters, an unusual occurrence happened at Carolina Beach for four local fisherman Tuesday. They caught a 95-inch Bluefin Tuna.

Savannah Valade said it happened about a mile offshore of the Carolina Beach inlet. The four men were leisurely fishing in their 22-foot Pioneer bay boat when they caught the massive fish.

"Far from the usual sport fisher for this type of game," Valade said. "Didn't expect a catch of a lifetime."

Although it has not been officially weighed in yet, the four suspect the fish could weigh about 500 pounds. The fishermen were Jake Ramsey, Bradley Pigford, Lucus Edmondson and Fabry Stroud.

