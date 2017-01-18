Man charged with burglarizing home, breaking into vehicles

Deputies arrested a man and charged him with burglarizing a home and breaking into several vehicles in a New Hanover County neighborhood overnight Tuesday.

According to Lt. Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a residence in the 4400 block of Jaybird Circle around 6 a.m. in reference to a burglary.

The victim said someone broke in and stole her purse and two televisions some time that morning.

Brewer said as deputies investigated the incident, they discovered three cars at neighboring homes were also broken into and items taken.

A short time later, deputies received a call about a suspicious man walking around the neighborhood pond dropping items.

Deputies approached the suspect and found he had some of the stolen property in his possession.

James Edward Hargett, 31, was charged with:

First-degree burglary

Larceny after breaking and entering

Three counts of breaking or entering a vehicle

Five counts of financial card theft

Four counts of larceny

Injury to personal property.

He was booked into the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

