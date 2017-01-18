Commissioners approve proposed safety improvements to dangerous section of Carolina Beach Rd.

Emergency officials have responded to several pedestrian-involved crashes in recent years. (Source: WECT file)

One of the most dangerous areas for pedestrians in New Hanover County will soon have some significant safety improvements.

The Board of Commissioners for New Hanover County on Monday approved a plan that will add sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian signals near the Walmart off Carolina Beach Road.

In the past five years, there have been ten crashes involved pedestrians, with five fatalities. The improvements outlined in the plan include the following:

A sidewalk from the Walmart entrance to the Burger King on 421.

A sidewalk from Willoughby Park Road to the Burger King on 421.

Fencing from Willoughby Park Road to College Road.

High-visibility crosswalks and a pedestrian signal at 421 and Antoinette Drive.

Signals with crosswalks, with overhead lighting, at the Walmart entrance on 421.

The project will be paid for through a state Highway Safety Funding program, but it requires annual county support for around $6,000 in maintenance costs.

The project is expected to start at the beginning of summer.

