Three new Seahawks added to women's soccer squad

UNCW has announced the addition of three new Seahawks to the women's soccer team - Morgan Nanni, Chelle Mahoney and Lauren Ellis.

Nanni, a Raleigh native, graduated early from Wakefield High School. The forward is a three-time all-conference and all-region selection and scored 28 goals as a junior.

Mahoney is transferring to UNCW from the University of Arizona. She spent two seasons with the Wildcats, and played in nine matches as a freshman.

Ellis is a transfer from Louisville where she played one game with the Cardinals last year. The Charlotte native was a four-time all-conference and all-region selection at Providence High School.

"It is always exciting to bring in new players," said UNCW coach Paul Cairney. "We are sure each of the newcomers will add a great level of competitiveness and ability at several different positions. Our spring 2017 training environment is also enhanced with the arrival of these three quality players."

