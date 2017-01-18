BPD: Driver with three DWI convictions hits parked car, runs from scene

A Robbinsonville man, who has three previous DWI convictions, struck a parked car while driving while impaired before attempting to run from the scene Monday, according to the Burgaw Police Department.

BPD police chief Jim Hock said that the wreck occurred on Wilmington Street near Campbell Street and that Fernando Ledezma Moreno was apprehended a short time later not far from the collision.

Moreno, 39, faces multiple charges, including:

driving while impaired

reckless driving to endanger

failure to maintain lane control

hit and run - leaving the scene of property damage

driving while license revoked - impaired revocation

open container of alcohol in passenger area

carrying a concealed gun

resisting a public officer

According to Hock, Moreno also was wanted for failure to appear for a DWI charge in Cherokee County and for probation violation in Graham County.

The NC Department of Public Safety website states that Moreno was convicted of DWI in Graham County in 2006, 2009 and 2015.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.