Understanding autism: open house answers questions

Trillium grants allows for free after-school programs for residents ages 4-18 with Autism Spectrum Disorder. (Source: WECT)

Grants from Trillium Health Resources funded after-school support services for school-age kids through the Autism Society of North Carolina.

30 New Hanover County residents with Autism Spectrum Disorder attend the after-school program. The program is phase two of a four-part series of programs Trillium grants provide county residents.

“We are excited to partner with Trillium Health Resources to serve students with autism spectrum disorder in New Hanover County,” said Sara Gage, Social Recreation Program Director for the Autism Society of North Carolina. “It’s wonderful to be able to provide life-improving programming for individuals with autism. More importantly, we are helping people who otherwise would not receive services.”

They will be holding an open house at 705 S. Kerr Avenue in Wilmington on Thursday, January 19 from 4-5 p.m. for people to visit and tour the facility.

Carolina in the Morning's Molly Oak will have more on the programs, including the common misconceptions regarding autism, starting at 5 a.m.

